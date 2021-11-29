Activists, cops stop “Genmal” of 11-year-old boy with Goddess

Members of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANIS) and Pune Rural Police managed to stop a “Genmal (marriage)” ceremony of an 11-year-old boy from the ‘Potraj’ community in Baramati area.

“Genmal” is a superstitious practice in which children are married to a Goddess, senior ANIS activist Nandini Jadhav said.

The ceremony was scheduled for November 28 and the child’s “Haldi” program was done on November 23., he added.

A day before the ceremony, the boy along with his parents and other family members were summoned to the Baramati police station after Jadhav approached police. They were counselled by police officials, district child protection officer Param Anand and ANIS activists.

The “Guruji” who was going to perform the “Genmal” was also contacted over mobile phone in front of the boy’s family. The family claimed that “Guruji” had asked them to perform the ceremony, but while speaking to the police over the phone he opposed it. The family then decided to call off the ceremony.

The family was asked to save the money they were planning to spend for this ceremony and use it for the boy’s education, stated a press release issued by the Pune rural police.