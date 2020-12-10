Activist Trupti Desai detained on way to Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Trupti Desai and her supporters were intercepted at Supa in Ahmednagar district and taken into preventive custody. (File photo)

Activist Trupti Desai, who was heading towards Shirdi Sai Baba temple from Pune, was taken into preventive custody by the police at Supa village in Ahmednagar district on Thursday afternoon.

Desai was heading to Shirdi to protest the ‘dress code’ board put up by the Shirdi Shri Saibaba Sanstha Trust outside the temple. The board urges devotees to enter the temple premises wearing “civilised” dress and outfit that adheres India’s tradition and culture.

Desai has been contending that the temple trust cannot dictate the devotees what outfit they should wear. “If devotees have to adhere to a particular outfit, then temple priests should also be asked to cover them up fully,” she said.

On the other hand, the Trust has denied speculation about a ban on devotees who enter the temple premises wearing shorts or mini skirts.

“We have not imposed any ban…We are not enforcing any dress code in the temple premises,” said Kanhuraj Bagate, the CEO of the Shirdi Sai Sanstha.

Bagate said some activists had complained to the Sanstha about the “objectionable outfit” of devotees visiting the temple for darshan. “Taking note of the complaints, we have requested devotees to enter the temple premises wearing traditional and cultural Indian outfits. This is just a request… we are not enforcing any dress code,” he said.

