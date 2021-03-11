Activist hit by ‘rashly-driven’ autorickshaw slips into coma

A 27-year-old activist has slipped into coma, nine days after being hit by an autorickshaw while crossing the road near Shivane. Her family has urged the police to nab the autorickshaw driver for rashing driving.

Dhanashri Kumbhar, a resident of Shivane-Uttamnagar, was rushed to a local hospital by passersby after the accident. “The autorickshaw was moving at breakneck speed. It was moving in a tearing hurry as it overtook number vehicles and before Dhanashri could spot it, the auto hit her. Dhanashri fell on her head and suffered a grievous injury,” said Omkar Kumbhar, her brother.

She was first taken to a local private hospital and then Navale hospital. “So far we have spent over Rs two lakh on her treatment…Doctors said it will take lot of time before she recovers. As of now, she is responding very little. She is moving her fingers. She has been in a state of coma for nine days now,” he said.

Omkar said the autorickshaw driver has not been caught even nine days after the accident. “We are told that the two CCTV camers installed on the road were not functioning properly. If vehicles are being driven by the drivers as they please and the police not acting against them, it will continue to put life of road users in danger,” he said.

Dhanashri is known to help poor students prepare for the civil service and other exams. “Dhanashri has been helping poor students prepare for various exams. She does not charge a single paisa. She has been doing this on her own as loves doing social work. She also participates in various morcha seeking justice for students…she regularly fights for students rights,” her family said.

Akash Kumbhar, an acquaintance and a sportsman, said, “I too had met with an accident and have been confined to a wheel-chair since 2006. After I came in contact with her, she helped me regain confidence and face the odds with courage. My perception of life has changed. She has helped many like me.”