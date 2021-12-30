Active Covid cases in Pune city jump by 23% in two days, positivity rate at 3.51%

In the same period, one person succumbed to the infection and 174 recovered from it, taking the total number of active cases from 990 to 1,218 in the last two days.

The number of active cases of coronavirus infection in Pune city has increased by 23 per cent in the last two days, according to data from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The average daily positivity rate — the percentage of cases testing positive for the infection among those being tested — is also relatively high at 3.51 per cent.

The PMC registered 171 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 232 new cases on Wednesday. In the same period, one person succumbed to the infection and 174 recovered from it, taking the total number of active cases from 990 to 1,218 in the last two days.

“Except for the prohibitory orders against five or more people gathering during the night, most Covid restrictions in the city have been relaxed. All other activities, including schools, are running as usual. There was a slight increase in the number of patients in the last few weeks, but now there has been a big spike in the last two days and it is a cause of concern. The daily positivity rate on Tuesday was 3.64 and today it is 3.51. It had remained below 2 per cent in the last few weeks,” said an official of the civic health department.

He said the civic administration was prepared to tackle the Covid situation and has already put the existing public health infrastructure on alert.

Currently, the PMC is treating Covid-19 patients in need of hospitalisation at the dedicated hospital in Baner and in Naidu hospital. The private agency operating Baner hospital has been given an extension for continuing its service.

The jumbo hospital at Shivajinagar and another dedicated Covid hospital at Baner has been kept ready with necessary infrastructure for treatment of patients, if needed.

The PMC has also extended the contract of several employees as the civic health department is short-staffed.

Ahead of Christmas, the PMC had introduced restrictions on gathering of more than five persons from 9 pm to 6 am. It has now urged citizens to keep new year celebrations simple and avoid participating in gatherings or visiting crowded public places.

There will be a complete ban on organising religious or cultural functions and processions to welcome the new year. “Many people visit religious places on the first day of the year. They should maintain social distance and take proper care,” read the state government order to be implemented in PMC areas.

It further said citizens above 60 and below 10 years of age should avoid going out during new year celebrations considering the ongoing pandemic. “There is a possibility of rapid spread of Omicron variant among the public. Thus, it is necessary for citizens not to come together in large numbers on new year’s eve and the first day of the next year. The celebrations should be simple,” it said.