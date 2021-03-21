Active Covid case count in Pune reaches 20,889, over 1,000 higher than ‘peak’ of last year

The number of active Covid-19 cases in PMC areas crossed 20,800 on Saturday, surpassing the 'peak' witnessed during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and exceeding the civic body's own projections for the second wave(file)

The number of active Covid-19 cases in PMC areas crossed 20,800 on Saturday, surpassing the ‘peak’ witnessed during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic and exceeding the civic body’s own projections for the second wave. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Pune city was 20,889 on Saturday.

The civic body had registered the highest number of active cases during the first wave — 19,135 —on July 28 last year but it later claimed that the actual peak was 17,781. Its projection for the second wave was 1.1 times that number — 19,560 cases.

The PMC on Saturday registered 3,111 new Covid-19 patients and a daily positivity rate of 21.48 per cent while 1,094 patients were discharged after recovering. The civic body also registered 16 deaths, taking the overall toll to 5,033. The number of critical patients increased to 538 and 921 were on oxygen therapy.

Till date, a total of 2,32,494 patients have been infected, of which 2,06,572 have recovered.Last year, the PMC had registered the highest single-day spike in cases — 2,120 — on September 16. Pune crossed that mark earlier this week, and the number has continued to increase since then.

The civic administration, however, claims that the severity of infection is much lower than during the previous peak as very few of the infected patients need hospitalisation this time, despite complaints by patients about the difficulty in finding beds.



The PMC has also decided to restart its 800 bed jumbo Covid hospital at CoEP ground in Shivajinagar from next week. “The jumbo hospital will be operational from next week,” said Rajendra Muthe, deputy municipal commissioner.

The civic body also plans to start a Covid Care Centre (CCC) and a vaccination centre at the jumbo hospital. It is treating critical patients at the dedicated Covid hospital in Baner, Naidu Hospital and Sassoon Hospital while extending the agreement with Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for 100 oxygen beds and 15 beds with ventilators.