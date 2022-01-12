Active Covid-19 cases surge to 8,000 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, only 8 in ICU

Even as active Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad have shot up by over 20 times in 11 days, the civic administration on Tuesday said less than 10 per cent of the cases required hospital admission while the rest are in home isolation.

On Tuesday, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that 1,703 new Covid-19 cases were detected and active cases stood at 8,013. On January 1, there were only 350 active cases.

The civic administration said of the total number of active cases, only four are in intensive care units of civic hospitals. “There are 403 Covid-19 patients in hospitals or Covid care centres. Of these, eight are in intensive care units in civic hospitals, while 7,610 are in home isolation,” officials said.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said since the majority of the cases are asymptomatic, they have been home isolated. He said as per the new government directives, the civic body will test only those who have severe symptoms or are comorbid.

The number of micro containment zones has shot up to 399 and major containment zones to 66.

Meanwhile, in the latest directive, municipal commissioner Rajesh Patil said that civic hospitals should not admit serious patients from private hospitals if they are brought critically ill “at the last minute”.

“The order has been issued because during the second wave, most private hospitals used to rush patients whose condition had become very critical to civic hospitals. As a result, the number of deaths in civic hospitals was on the higher side. However, the order does not mean that there is a blanket ban on such admissions. The concerned hospital incharge has been asked to take the call, especially in exceptional cases,” said Dhakane.

In another directive, the civic chief has banned the entry of citizens to PCMC headquarters from Tuesday. Department heads have been asked to hold video conferencing with their staff and citizens have been asked to send their queries or complaints through email.