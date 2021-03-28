Active cases see four-fold jump in one month, micro containment zones rise in Pimpri-Chinchwad

While Pimpri-Chinchwad saw a dip in positive cases on Saturday—100 less than Friday’s count, active cases have recorded a four-fold rise in the last 30 days.

PCMC’s additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve said by February 26, Pimpri-Chinchwad had as many as 3,331 active cases. “And by March 27, we recorded 15,415 active cases. The active cases have jumped four times in one month period. Everyday we are registering more than 1,800 cases. This figure was less than 1000 at the end of February,” he said.

Of the 15,415 active cases, 2,553 have been hospitalised while more than 12,891 are in home isolation. “Throughout this one month period, the preference for home isolation has grown among the patients depsite the fact that we had vacant beds. Now, however, hospitals beds in civic hospitals are full while in private hospitals we still have 1,000 vacant beds,” Dr Salve said.

And Pimpri-Chinchwad has more micro-containment zones than the neighbouring Pune Municipal Corporation. “We have over 1200 micro containment zones and 200 major containment zones. Micro containment zones including a flat, a room in a chawl or could be a floor in a building,” he said.

As per the latest figures released by PCMC health department on Saturday, 1,694 positive cases were detected. Of these, “D” zonal office area registered the highest number with 276 cases, while the “B” zone office area registered 267 cases.

Health department officials said Pimpri-Chinchwad has registered 1,32,266 positive cases till date. Of these 1,14,891 have recovered. As many as 1,961 citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad have died of corona while 822 citizens from outside PCMC limits have died in the industrial city.

Meanwhile, the PCMC administration has set up a three-member committee to verify the bills submitted by contractors running Covid Care Centres and supplying various medicines and material. The order for appointment of the committee has been issued by Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil. The committee includes senior officials like Jeetendra Kolambe, Shirish Porredi and Dr Laxman Gofane. Civic officials said the committee will strictyl monitor all purchases and verify them against the bills paid to the contractors. “The committee will also have to ensure that the contractors submit proper documents to claim contracts. Besides, if any objections are received from officials and corporators, those should also be considered,” officials said.

