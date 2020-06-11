Active cases drop in Bhavani Peth, rise sharply in Sinhagad Road ward office area

The rise is sharper in Parvati Darshan, which is a densely populated urban poor locality in the Sinhagad Road ward office area. (Representational) The rise is sharper in Parvati Darshan, which is a densely populated urban poor locality in the Sinhagad Road ward office area. (Representational)

In less than three weeks, active coronavirus cases have dropped in the Bhavani Peth ward office area, which was among the worst affected and densely populated areas in the city, and risen sharply in the Sinhagad Road ward office area, which was earlier among the least affected areas, data released by the Pune Municipal Corporation recently has shown.

Among the city’s 15 ward office areas, the Bhavani Peth ward office, which was the third most affected area in the city on May 21 with 223 active cases, had just 107 active cases as on June 8, making it the 10th most affected area.

The Sinhagad Road ward office area, which had just 43 active cases on May 21, making it the 11th worst affected area, climbed to the third spot as on June 8 with 251 active cases. The rise is sharper in Parvati Darshan, which is a densely populated urban poor locality in the Sinhagad Road ward office area.

The Wanowrie-Ramtekdi ward office has also witnessed a surge in active cases with 198 patients on June 8 as against 77 on May 21. Similarly, the Hadapsar-Mundhwa ward office area had 45 active cases three weeks ago, which has risen to 153 patients. The Aundh-Baner ward office, which was the least affected area with only three active cases on May 21, now has 84 active cases. The Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office area, which earlier had six active cases, now has 28 as on June 8.

The Dhole-Patil ward office area and Yerawada ward office area remain the worst affected areas. The Dhole-Patil ward office area had 464 active cases three weeks ago, but now has 437 active cases as on June 8. Similarly, the Yerawada ward office, which had 224 active cases on May 21, has 275 as on June 8.

The Kasba Peth ward office area had 193 active cases on May 21 and now has 209, as on June 8. In the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road ward office area, active cases were 106 on May 21 and 184 on June 8. The Bibvewadi ward office area had 107 active cases on May 21 and 183 on June 8.

The Nagar Road ward office area had 48 active cases on May 21 and 127 on June 8. Over the same period, the figure dropped in the Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar ward office area from 100 to 87, while active cases in the Kondhwa-Yeolewadi ward office area rose from 37 to 48.

The Warje-Karvenagar ward office areas were the least affected with 14 active cases on June 8 as against 16 on May 21.

