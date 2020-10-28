Active case number almost drops to four-month low, but mortality rate worries PMC

As many as 195 of 551 ICU beds with ventilator capacity and 291of 574 ICU beds without ventilators are available in PMC.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in areas under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday dropped to close to the lowest figure in the last four months. While the city recorded 5,834 active cases on October 28, it last had such a low number on June 27, when 5,892 active cases were recorded.

The civic body has seen the number of active patients drop by 66.14 per cent in the last one month, from 17,228 on September 28 to 5,834 on October 28. However, the mortality rate in this one-month period has increased from 2.38 per cent (3,406 deaths) to 2.61 per cent (4,180 deaths), with 774 more local residents succumbing to the virus.

“The PMC was seen as the city with the highest infection rate and now it also has the fastest recovery rate. This is all because of the focus on increased testing to identify and isolate the patients. The testing has not been reduced but the infection has come down. bringing the situation under control,” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

However, he cautioned that the pandemic was far from over even though the infection rate has dropped. “Local residents have to be careful to ensure that the infection does not spread further… but if at all there is a second wave, the civic body is prepared to tackle the situation,” said Mohol.

A total of 17,459 new cases were reported last month, and 28,079 patients recovered in this period. While the number of infected patients rose by 12.22 per cent in a month, the number of recovered patients rose by 22.96 per cent, pushing down the percentage of active cases.

Of the total 15,417 beds in PMC areas, 74.69 per cent are vacant as only 3,902 beds are occupied by active patients, and 2,522 patients with mild symptoms are in home isolation.

As many as 195 of 551 ICU beds with ventilator capacity and 291of 574 ICU beds without ventilators are available. In city hospitals, 2,377 of 4,058 beds with oxygen capacity and 1,020 of 2,323 beds without oxygen capacity are vacant.

The civic administration has allowed private hospitals to treat non-Covid patients on reserved beds in the hospitals. Only 279 of the total 7,911 beds at Covid Care Centres across the city are occupied.

