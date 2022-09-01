Acting student found dead in Pune’s FTII hostel room

A 25-year-old female student studying acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found dead in her hostel room Thursday. The girl from Uttarakhand enrolled at the institute for the film acting diploma course in 2019.

This is the second suspected suicide at the renowned institute in a period of one month. A cinematography student Ashwin Shukla ended his life by suicide in the hostel on August 6.

Officers with the Deccan Police Station, who are investigating the case, suspect that the girl died by suicide. “A student of the 2019 batch of Screen Acting was found dead today afternoon in her hostel room. The FTII community mourns the sad demise of the student. The matter is under investigation by local police,” the FTII administration said in a statement.

According to senior police inspector Murlidhar Karpe, the girl did not attend the classes Thursday. “So the teachers decided to check her room and then the incident came to light today morning… No suicide note was found. A probe is on,” he said.

After the incident, a police team reached FTII and took the body of the girl to hospital for a post-mortem examination. As per the legal procedure, a case of accidental death was registered at the Deccan police station regarding the incident.

Ashwin Shukla, 32, was two years senior to the student who ended her life on Thursday and hailed from Goa. No suicide note was found near Shukla’s body. The police suspect that he was under depression.