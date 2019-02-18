Act tough against Pakistan: students in Pune

(Written by Sanjana Sharma)

After the terror attack in Pulwama, angry students in Pune have called for strong action by the central government against Pakistan and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikalp Joshi, an engineering student, said, “Terrorist attacks are heinous, brutal and extremely unfortunate. The government should create an economic blockade against Pakistan by stopping Indus river flow, trade of goods and other necessities to make them realise the cost of shielding terrorists…”

Kartik Joya, a media student, said the main purpose of these attacks is to divide and cripple Indian society. “The situation seems to be similar, even after the surgical strike, so, we should do everything possible to maintain the sovereignty of the nation,” said Joya.

Ajay Pawar, a resident of Pune, said the government should abolish Article 370 under which it gives autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Jammu and Kashmir should be included under Constitution of India to avoid such instances in future.”

Rohini Bharti, an engineering student, said, “The problem should be handled at the root level first, as the Hurriyat leaders who are provoking Kashmiri youths to such an extent need to stop and inflicting war is not the permanent solution since the matter needs to be solved in our country first.”

Rakesh Mahto, a media student, said, the country should be educated and united enough to face such terrorism. “The government should take concrete steps to tackle terror…”

Riddi Garg, another Pune resident, said the attack was carried out with the help of public support and the government should revoke the special rights given to Jammu and Kashmir.

A few residents suggested that the government should make a strategic plan. “Terrorist attack is not a political issue but a national one and the government should target all terrorist hideouts…” said Sadhana Sharma from Pimpri.

Akash Mahale, an engineering student, said that the government should stop maintaining political pressure and decision should focus on armed forces and not on gaining political benefit.

Piyush Sharma from Pimpri said the government is liberal towards terrorism and should learn from the US government to take appropriate action against such acts.

Shifa Sayyad from Hadapsar, said, “I believe that the government should take proper measures to avoid such incidents as not only does this affect our nation but the ones that have to pay a heavy price are the families of the martyrs.”

Akshay Bhalerao, a media student, said, “Instead of repeated surgical strikes, the government should take one strong action without any political benefit so that no one can dare to attack our country again.”

KS Sameera, a CA student, said the government should understand the seriousness of the situation and should strengthen the defence by taking a more aggressive approach.

Hamsika Singh, a resident said, “Attacking is not an alternative as it will not stop there, the government should deal with terrorism…”