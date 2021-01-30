Acrylic strokes create visual treat of grace, valour

This is possibly the first time that the leaders of the two factions have shared a stage after nearly a decade, sources said.

M Narayan, an alumnus of Ken School of Art, Bengaluru, believes that the horse embodies the truest form of grace and valour. Narayan, who has been an avid enthusiast of equestrian sports such as polo and horse riding, has been appreciating the equine form throughout his professional years. His new work, Spirit of Asva, is the city-based artist’s attempt to orchestrate the spirit and energy in polo horses.

The acrylic piece by Narayan, along with his recent works on horses, will be a part of Asva, a proprietary brand of KIAN Gallery, Baner. The exhibition will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Integrating his strong sense of composition coupled with his judgement of colours, Narayan has experimented with all mediums such as charcoal, dry pastel, oil colour, acrylic and watercolour. His series on horses presents a contrasting world of the equestrian sport of polo that engages a few privileged.

“It is an exhibit of my work over 30 years with horses. For me, horses are animals that radiate energy. It is the minute features of the animal that move me. In race horses and polo ponies, the muzzle and the saddle are the distinct noticeable details but I have also tried to appreciate aspects like the texture of its coat, the structure of the animal’s demeanor and its personality through my work,” the artist said.

He added that Spirit of Asva is all about the vitality of the colours which will energise the audience. Narayan also shared that he has some ideas and would experiment with different mediums in his continuation of the horse series. “The work will be simplified although it will be in different styles on the theme of polo horses and that is something I am working on. Till my last breath, I want to create and that is the ultimate ambition that I have,” he added.

Opening its door last October, the KIAN Gallery has been a sincere strive to make art accessible to all, with the focal objective of highlighting the mastery of artistic talent.

“We are originally a company that is into ship building, and we have started this gallery based on the tradition and culture of art that happens worldwide, where art is looked upon as a serious interest. Art needs to be displayed in order to be appreciated and it was observed that it was the primary lag between the artist and the audience. One needs to have an eye to appreciate in order to bring in the economic angle in the field of arts, as without that, the artist will find it difficult to sustain,” said Siddharth S Naik, co-founder of KIAN Gallery.

Designed by co-founder and interior designer Aarti Naik, KIAN Gallery houses a collection of art pieces from upcoming artists as well as masters. “We started Kian Casa which is a design house and it is a concoction space encompassing western as well as Indian styles and culture. We have tried to create a space where our artists can be on a par with the global art scene by bringing them to a parallel platform,” she said.