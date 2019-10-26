Across party lines, 5 corporators from Pune script tale of triumph in state polls

Five corporators of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have taken the next step in politics, successfully, as they contested and won the state Assembly elections. Among them are city Mayor Mukta Tilak, Sunil Kamble and Siddharth Shirole of the BJP, and Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre of NCP.

This is the maximum number of corporators elected from Pune in any Assembly election. In the 2009 polls, four sitting corporators — Chandrakant Mokate and Mahadeo Babar of Shiv Sena, Madhuri Misal of BJP and Bapu Pathare of NCP — had made it to the state Assembly. Only two BJP corporators, Medha Kulkarni and Yogesh Tilekar, managed to win in the 2014 Assembly elections.

The BJP had taken a chance with Kamble and Shirole, who replaced sitting MLAs Dilip Kamble and Vijay Kale in their constituencies Pune Cantonment and Shivajinagar, respectively.

Kamble is the Standing Committee chairman in PMC while Shirole is son of former city MP Anil Shirole.

Tilak contested from Kasba, whose MLA Girish Bapat won the Pune Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary polls held earlier this year.

She beat two other corporators in the fray, Congress leader Arvind Shinde and Shiv Sena leader Vishal Dhanawade.

The NCP had fielded corporators in all the four Assembly seats it contested in Pune city. Two NCP leaders, party’s city unit chief Chetan Tupe and Sunil Tingre, won from Hadapsar and Vadgaonsheri, respectively, ending the BJP’s dreams of another clean sweep of all eight seats in the city. The two other NCP candidates in the fray, Sachin Dodke and Ashwini Kadam, lost to sitting BJP legislators Bhimrao Tapkir and Madhuri Misal in Khadakwasla and Parvati.