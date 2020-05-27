ACP with Pune police booked for extortion in Satara

An FIR has been registered against ACP Deepak Humbare under charges of extortion at Bhuinj police station in Satara district. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational) An FIR has been registered against ACP Deepak Humbare under charges of extortion at Bhuinj police station in Satara district. (Source: Bloomberg/Representational)

An Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) attached to the Special Branch of the Pune City Police has been booked for extortion in Satara district. A report has been sent by the Pune police to the office of state’s Director General of Police for action against him.

An FIR has been registered against ACP Deepak Humbare under charges of extortion at Bhuinj police station in Satara district. He has been on a compulsory leave for over a month in connection with another disciplinary issue.

Satara district police officers said that despite being on compulsory leave, Humbare had gone to Satara on May 17 in his service uniform and demanded money from a local youth promising to bail him out of an offence filed against him. He also threatened the youth of framing him in another offence if he did not pay the money.

The 21-year-old from Bhuinj, who has filed the case against Humbare, was being questioned in connection with a firing incident at Wai town in Satara. An officer from Bhuinj said three persons were called to the police station on May 17 in connection with the firing case. Humbare, who was earlier posted at the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Satara, visited the police station at the same time the three were being questioned. Officials at the police station extended the courtesy to senior officer Humbare, as per the protocol. The police let the three go after inquiry.

After some time, one of the youths received a call from Humbare, saying he could make sure there is ‘no trouble’ for the youth in the firing case. The ACP demanded Rs 50,000 for the same, saying he knew officials from the police station. He also allegedly threatened to slap another case against him if the money was not paid. Humbare was then paid Rs 40,000. Later, the youth filed a case of extortion against him in the intervening night of May 25 and 26.

Inspector Shyam Buwa of Bhuinj police station said, “ACP Humbare has been booked on charges of extortion. We have launched a probe.” When asked about the possibility of Humbare’s arrest, Buwa said, “After preliminary probe, action will be taken as per the legal opinion.”

This is not first time Humbare has been caught in controversy. In 2016, he was caught taking bribe from a Mumbai-based drug racketeer for filing a favourable report towards the accused in a case of smuggling of mephedrone.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said, “A report has been sent to the office of DGP for action.”

