Saturday, August 14, 2021
ACP Surendra Deshmukh among four Pune cops nominated for President’s police medal

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 15, 2021 2:58:38 am
ASI Bhosale joined the police force in 1983. He played an important role in taking action against 60 organised criminal gangs in the Pune city under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). (Representational)

THREE PUNE City Police officers, including assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Deshmukh of the Pune City Police Crime Branch and Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASI) Vijay Bhosale and Paul Anthony of the special branch, have been nominated for the President’s police medal for distinguished service ahead of Independence Day.

Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Sitaram Jadhav of the Police Training Center, Daund, has also been nominated for the medal.
ACP Deshmukh joined the force in 1985. He has received about 375 rewards during his service so far.

ASI Bhosale joined the police force in 1983. He played an important role in taking action against 60 organised criminal gangs in the Pune city under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

