‘Situation extremely unfortunate… reputation of bankers, as a community, is at stake’

Arrests of top officials of the Bank of Maharashtra last month sent shockwaves across the banking sector. Bank unions have claimed that the police overstepped its jurisdiction and expressed concern about the fallout. Achintan Bhattacharya, a former civil servant and former director of the National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM) and the National Insurance Academy, speaks to Partha Sarathi Biswas about the impact of the arrests on the banking sector.

What is your take on the action taken against the officials of Bank of Maharashtra?

I can only describe the situation as extremely unfortunate. The reputation of bankers, as a community, is at stake. The CEO and managing director are guiding forces and leaders of a bank. They inspire employees and ensure that interest of customers are protected and steer the operations of the bank to maximise the banking arbitrage while ensuring that welfare aspects of state policy and regulatory guidelines are not ignored. They allow calculated risks with good and bonafide intentions. If there are malafide motives, then they must be punished within the parameters that are well defined. For me, the immediate fallout of such arrests would be demoralisation among the staff and loss of credibility for the bank, which is already under great distress. The action has certainly affected the bank and its brand value.

I must say that I am not aware about the exact nature of the alleged fraud, which the investigating agencies have charged the present and former officials with. If they have found prima facie evidence of criminal intention, they may be justified in their action. I have little scope to comment on that. Let the law take its course. But what I have to point out is there is a very subtle difference between a legitimate credit decision a banker takes, which always carries risks, and the element of criminality therein. The line is thin. The crucial issue is that Indian Penal Code does not define ‘fraud’, except establishing reasons behind what it calls ‘cheating’ with criminal intention and ‘criminal conspiracy’. This is done under CrPC. Banking, as a business, needs special skillsets and we need to understand this difference before we club all bankers as fraudsters.

How will the move affect the overall banking sector and loan sanctioning procedure?

As a banker, the process of sanctioning a loan always involves providing some leeway to the clients asking for loans. This is so because the ideal textbook kind of project proposals are rare. Banks deal with documents and take a business call about the elbow rooms they are willing to concede to their clients while disbursing a loan and that is certainly not with criminal intent.

To cite an example, a large number of companies were given loans by the banks for financing coal mining in allotted coal blocks. But when the Supreme Court later struck down the licences issued for operation of coal mines, banks recorded losses. This was certainly not a criminal action. It is a business risk, which banks have to take. Today, there are dozens of very senior bankers who are under arrest or under watchlist after CBI has filed charges. As a fallout, I feel banks will be very shy and try to play safe, going by the rule book. They will become overcautious about disbursing fresh loans. At branch levels where credit proposals are framed and recommended, things will get more difficult as it will result in personal responsibility in case the loan goes bad. Entrepreneurs in MSME sector will find it more and more difficult to raise a loan. For the big industries or corporate sectors, capitals for expansion of capacity may not be that difficult as they can approach capital market or raise capital from abroad for financing their business.

Why is the NPA (Non Performing Asset) problem assuming such gigantic proportions in public sector banks? Also, why do we hear cases of frauds in this sector?

We have to realise that the NPA problem did not happen overnight. What is happening now is the surfacing of past deeds. During the double-digit growth phase, between 2003 and 2008, public sector banks were encouraged, if not pushed, to finance liberally and help the Indian growth story. But, under the same circumstances, new private sector banks were allowed to cherry-pick and go for enhancing ‘fee-based income’, which, strictly speaking, is not an income from banking but from other services it provides.

There were cronies who were ‘recommended’ unofficially and some greedy bankers took the baits. There were rich businesspersons with sick companies that became bankers’ headache. The honeymoon period ended sometimes after 2014 and the regulator came heavily and compelled banks to collect all the NPA skeletons from their cupboard which resulted in sudden spurt in NPA figures. Many of these NPAs were not due to connivance but a result of the sub-prime crisis and consequent global slowdown. But a portion of such NPAs were indeed a result of cronyism.

Gyan Sangam had promised to rejuvenate the public sector banks. How far has it been a success? Also, what is the need of the hour for the industry?

Gyan Sangam was organised at NIBM during my tenure. It promised action in right earnest for a reform that was long overdue. For the first time, an open dialogue with the bankers and political leadership took place in a two-day session. The seven-point agenda of reform called ‘Indradhanush’, with a clear-cut recapitalisation policy, was agreed upon. In those respects, Gyan Sangam was a success and a major step. However, recapitalising is certainly not the only thing necessary for the public sector banks though it is very much a part of Basel III commitments.

We need to set right the historic wrongs in the PSBs, revitalise the Board with appropriate professionals and not by ‘our men’. If we put our ears to the ground, we can know the reputation and integrity of each banker as they go up higher and higher. We need to nominate the right persons to take up leadership roles without political or business patronage. A proper ecosystem for corporate governance needs to be created. We have to allow the competition to take place in commercial banking space by bringing these banks at par with the private banks. India needs banks to finance its growth. We can’t neglect these crucial economic issues at a time when the country is poised to grow faster than its peers.

