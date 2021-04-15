Ace cyclist Kamlakar Zende dies; family says two hospitals denied admission, third one failed to treat him

Ace cyclist Kamlakar Zende was also known as the 'King of Bhor' for his heroics in Pune-Mumbai cycle races.

Ace cyclist Kamlakar Zende, who was known as the ‘King of Bhor’ for his heroics in Pune-Mumbai cycle races, died on Wednesday morning. He was 68 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. His family members have alleged that two hospitals denied him admission and he didn’t get proper treatment in the third one.

Prashant Zende, his son, said, “My father had been unwell for the past few days. Late Tuesday evening, he felt uneasy. We tried to get him admitted to two private hospitals but both refused to admit him.”

“The first hospital said he had to get a Covid test done first… at 11 pm, how could we have got the test done?” he asked.

At the second hospital, D Y Patil Hospital, “the doctors were not even ready to examine him or provide basic treatment. They said the patient’s oxygen level had dipped and unless a Covid test report was available, they would not admit him,” alleged Prashant.

Around 1 am on Wednesday, the family took the patient to the civic-run YCM Hospital. “At YCMH, the doctors admitted him and provided him oxygen support, but said the treatment will begin in the morning when the Covid test report would be available,” said Prashant.

At around 3 am on Wednesday, Prashant said he got a call from YCM Hospital. “The caller told me that my father had fallen unconscious and we should take him back or admit him to some other hospital. I then called up our former corporator who spoke to the YCMH administration. The administration then promised to take care of him,” said Prashant.

When Zende’s family members visited him at 6 am, he “looked okay and even asked for a cup of tea”, said Prashant.

But after some time, Zende stopped moving, and the family alerted the doctors. “The doctors examined him and conducted an ECG… but my father had died by then,” said Prashant.

Alleging that his father died for lack of proper treatment, Prashant said, “Two hospitals did not admit him…The third one gave no proper treatment. Each one wanted a Covid test done before they could provide any sort of treatment. What should a patient do if he is not feeling well and his oxygen level is dipping? Should he wait for hours before he can get the treatment ? I lost my father due to the pathetic system that is in place.”

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said he will ask the PCMC commissioner to look into the family’s complaint of denial of admission and inadequate treatment to the patient. “We need to see in what condition he was brought to the hospital and the treatment given,” he said.

YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “I will enquire as to who asked the family to take back the patient..” He, however, said they had admitted the patient and provided him oxygen support.

The DY Patil hospital administration said they will probe the allegations made by the family.

Zende had won the Pune-Mumbai cycle race five times. He had also won the gold medal in the National Cycle Race, as well as the Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Puraskar.