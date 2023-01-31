Accusing Centre of denying benefits to disabled persons and senior citizens, NCP stages protest

THE NATIONALIST Congress Party (NCP) led by party MP Supriya Sule staged a protest outside the Collector’s office on Monday over alleged delay on part of the district administration in providing benefits to senior citizens and disabled persons under various government schemes.

“The Union social justice ministry had undertaken a camp in Pune district to identify eligible senior citizens and disabled persons… More than one lakh senior citizens and 10,000 disabled persons were found eligible during the camp from December 2021 to March 2022. It is going to be 12 months now, but the benefits have not been given so far,” Sule said. The Central government provides benefits to senior citizens through its scheme “Vayoshri” and Assistance to Disabled Persons for purchase or fitting of aids and appliances (ADIP).

The NCP Parliamentarian said she has been following up with the district administration and the Union government over the issue, which she also raised during the Parliament session.

“We will seek justice from court if the administration fails to take decision on providing benefits to the needy people under the scheme. If the administration further fails to meet the demand, the NCP would go on a hunger strike,” Sule said.

She alleged that the scheme has been properly implemented only in select districts of the state. “It should be made clear if the Union government scheme is for the entire country or for only a political party,” Sule said. She said that Pune was deliberately being ignored under the scheme as the district is represented by NCP members in two Lok Sabha constitutencies – Shirur and Baramati. This was despite the fact that two MPs from the ruling alliance were also representing the district in the Parliament, she said referring to Pune city and Maval constituencies. Sule said that due to her efforts, Baramati Lok Sabha seat is the only one in the country where disabled persons are provided certificate of disability at their home. She questioned the need of Union government schemes if their benefits are not being extended to eligible citizens.