Accused wanted in 14-year-old murder case arrested near Pune

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has arrested a man wanted for a 14-year-old murder case near Pune City. The accused — Appa Gomaji Mohite (around 50) — had allegedly killed his 30-year-old paramour on April 21, 2008, burnt her body and tried to staged it as a suicide, according to police.

The suspect then changed his location, identity and looks at least thrice for the past 14 years to evade arrest, said police, adding that according to a probe that time, the woman had asked Mohite to divorce his wife and marry her, and also threatened to file a rape case against him if he failed to do so. On the day of the murder, Mohite asked the women to accompany her to one of the two houses he owned back then. He hit the woman with a metal rod and killed her, burnt her body, and tried to stage it as a suicide. An investigation in the case, however, revealed it was a murder case and launched a hunt to nab Mohite, who was around 35 that time.

Police recently obtained concrete leads through Mohite’s old connections — a criminal gang in Bhosari, led by now deceased gangster Prakash Chavan. “…After a meticulous probe, we arrested him. He has changed his identity, location, and looks at least three times over the past 14 years,” Inspector Dnyaneshwar Katkar, Crime Branch, said.