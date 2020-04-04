Accused on coronavirus parole murders cop’s wife

The accused was already on bail in a murder case. (Representational Image) The accused was already on bail in a murder case. (Representational Image)

An undertrial, who was recently released on parole in move to de-congest jails in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, stabbed a policeman’s wife to death and also injured his son on Saturday.

“The accused, Navin Gotafode, attacked Constable Ashok Mule’s wife in the Nandanvan locality of the city with knife after she refused to allow him to meet her son, also named Navin, around 10.30 am. She was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival,” Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar told The Indian Express.

Gotafode was in jail for vehicle theft and was released from the Central Prison on parole recently. “On Saturday morning, he went to Mule’s residence and sought to meet his schoolmate Navin, son of Ashok. Ashok’s wife Sushila, around 52 years of age, refused him permission to meet him, which enraged Gotafode, around 27, who attacked her on her neck with knife. Her son Navin tried to catch the accused but he attacked him too, injuring him in the process. The accused managed to run away from the spot,” Pawar said.

Ashok Mule is a constable attached to the Crime Branch. “Gotafode was already on bail in a murder case,” Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said.

Asked how the constable’s son could be friends with a hardened criminal, Kadam said, “We are investigating it further.”

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Gotafode.

