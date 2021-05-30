Accused of molestation, food delivery man held with help of GPS tracking

The company provided the police with details of all their delivery persons in Nagpur, along with the records of their movement tracked through GPS.

NAGPUR Police on Saturday zeroed in on a food delivery person by using the GPS location on his mobile phone and arrested him for allegedly molesting a woman last week.

The incident took place on May 22 when the accused, identified as 27-year-old Suraj Malode, had stopped the woman on the pretext of asking the way out from a locality in the city, said police.

After the woman lodged a complaint, police contacted the Bengaluru headquarters of the food delivery services company and sought its cooperation in the probe.

The company provided the police with details of all their delivery persons in Nagpur, along with the records of their movement tracked through GPS.

“We sought help from the company’s headquarters and arrested Suraj Malode on the basis of his GPS location in that locality at the time of the incident. He has confessed to the crime,” stated a police press note.

Malode has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those pertaining to molestation and stalking.

“We will produce him before the court tomorrow (Sunday) to seek his remand,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal, who led the investigation in the case.