Firing distance raised suspicion: How an ‘accidental’ shooting in Lonavala turned into a murder case

A shooting initially reported as an accidental firing at a hotel in Lonavala turned into a murder investigation after the post-mortem examination found that the bullet had been fired from a distance of around 30 centimetres, police said. The investigation subsequently revealed a property dispute between the deceased and his 83-year-old grandfather, who later allegedly confessed to shooting him.

Lonavala City police have arrested Motiram Marathe for allegedly shooting dead his 33-year-old grandson, advocate Abhay Manik Marathe, at Hotel Motiram in Bhushi village on Monday.

Police have also booked four other family members for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence and conceal the crime.

Family initially claimed accidental firing

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According to police, Motiram, who holds a valid licence for a 12-bore rifle that he used for hunting, was at the hotel when the incident took place.

“Motiram Marathe holds a valid arms licence for a 12-bore gun, which he used for hunting. The family said that the incident took place on Monday. They told police that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled and a bullet hit him in the chest,” Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Lonavala City police initially registered the case as an accidental death after reaching the spot.

However, officers began to suspect that the family’s account did not match the circumstances at the scene. Police examined the firearm, the injury to Abhay’s chest and the bloodstains on the wall, and sent the body to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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The post-mortem findings further raised suspicion. Police said doctors found that the bullet had been fired from a distance of around 30 centimetres, making the claim of an accidental firing while cleaning the rifle difficult to establish.

Property dispute emerges during probe

As part of the investigation, police questioned family members as well as the hotel manager and staff. They found that Abhay and his grandfather had been involved in a dispute over land and its development.

“Motiram wanted to sell their land and distribute the money among family members; however, Abhay had different plans for the land development, which led to the dispute,” Gill said.

Gill said the nature of the firearm also added to the suspicion.

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“Also, a 12-bore rifle, which is around 4 to 4.5 feet long, so using it to fire towards self is difficult. So the suspicion increased. Even when inquired with the hotel staff and manager, they also said that for quite some time there have been quarrels between the two regarding financial and land-related matters,” he said.

Police said the two were at the restaurant counter of Hotel Motiram around 11 am on Monday when they had a heated argument. During the argument, Motiram allegedly took his licensed 12-bore rifle and shot Abhay in the chest. The bullet proved fatal.

Police said the two had a history of disagreements over land and financial matters.

Police allege attempt to destroy evidence

The investigation also led police to suspect an attempt to cover up the shooting.

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According to Gill, CCTV cameras near the spot were allegedly removed and the DVR containing the footage was taken away. Police also alleged that hotel staff were threatened against speaking about the incident. “The body was displaced to a different location and even the weapons were taken away to a different location. So we have booked five of the family members,” Gill said.

Police said that while it was initially difficult to determine whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate because family members maintained that it was an accidental firing, the post-mortem findings and subsequent investigation strengthened the murder suspicion.

Police said Motiram later confessed to the crime. “Initially the family members denied but the accused Motiram confessed to the crime. The three family members – Motiram Marathe, Hiraman Motiram Marathe, and Manoj Hiraman Marathe – have been granted police custody till October 12,” Sachin Patil, senior police inspector, Lonavala City police station, told The Indian Express.

Police have also booked Kavita Hiraman Marathe and Rajashree Dashrath Pawar, sister of Hiraman Marathe.

Marathe family’s business & political links

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Abhay was the son of Manik Marathe, a former councillor of the Lonavala municipal council. The Marathe family owns Hotel Motiram and Manik Moti in Bhushi village and is involved in the beer bar business. The family also runs a petrol pump in Lonavala, according to people familiar with the family.

Macchindra Kharade, former Shiv Sena Pune district chief and a close associate of Manik Marathe, said the family had been living together for several years.

“The Marathe family has always been involved in business. Motiram Marathe has three sons and a daughter – Rajashree, Hiraman, Manik, and Ratan, the youngest son. All the family members, even Motiram’s brother, used to live together. It was rare to see such a huge joint family still living together,” Kharade said.

He said Manik had been active in local politics while also managing the family businesses. According to Kharade, Manik had contested the Lonavala municipal council election on an NCP ticket in 2011 and later won as a Shiv Sena candidate in 2016. He contested the 2025 election from Shiv Sena (UBT) but was defeated. Ratan is currently the Bhushi ward chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), Kharade said.

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“Though Manik had been in politics, he had limited presence as he also used to manage family businesses. Abhay was married and also used to help in their family business. And it was shocking for Lonavala residents that such an incident had happened,” Kharade said.

A tea stall owner in Lonavala said, “The Marathe family had been prominent in the area for several decades and had also been associated with religious and community activities during the annual Kanifnath Maharaj yatra held in Lonavala during Rangpanchami.”