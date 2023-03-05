After accident on Pune-Bangalore highway, fire fighters rescue victims stuck in truck cabin

Pune Fire Brigade personnel Sunday morning rescued two people who were critically injured and stuck in the damaged cabin of a truck which was involved in an accident with another vehicle on the Pune-Bangalore highway.

Officials at the Pune Fire Brigade control room said they received a call at 6.20 am about the accident involving the two trucks at Sus Khind on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the highway. They added rescue teams from the Pashan fire station were deployed in response to the call.

“Upon reaching the accident spot, we found that a truck that was moving towards Bangalore had rammed into a stationary truck from behind. The cabin of the moving truck was badly damaged. While the driver had escaped unhurt, two more persons travelling in the cabin, who had sustained grievous injuries, were stuck. We had to use a door breaker and metal-cutting tools to rescue the two injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in two ambulances,” Fire Officer Shivaji Memane said.

The police have identified the injured men as Dattu Ambu Gole, 60, and Suraj Surve, 30, both from Satara. Memane said Gole and Surve had sustained severe crush injuries to their legs.