8 injured in accident on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass

A group of over 20 persons, mostly women, all related to each other and belonging to neighbouring villages in Mulshi taluka, were on their way to Bibwewadi in Pune to attend a haldi ceremony of a family member's wedding. (Representational)

Eight women were injured when the tempo truck they were travelling in hit the road median on Katraj-Dehu Road bypass near Navale Bridge on Sunday evening, The vehicle turned on its side after the impact.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm on Sunday on the patch of the bypass between Navale Bridge and Katraj Chowk. A group of over 20 persons, mostly women, all related to each other and belonging to neighbouring villages in Mulshi taluka, were on their way to Bibwewadi in Pune to attend a haldi ceremony of a family member’s wedding.

A police official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said, “The tempo was going at a high speed and at a spot between Navale Bridge and Katraj Chowk, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the road median. Due to the high speed and impact, it turned on its side, causing serious injuries to eight women. Some other passengers have minor injuries. Those with serious injuries have head injuries and fractures. The FIR in the case was registered on Monday evening. We have booked the driver of the tempo, Ajit Shelke, who belongs to the same area as these families.”

Police have identified the injured women as Sindhu Nathu Jori (60), Manda Kisan Sathe (60), Surekha Dahubhate (35), Sakhubai Jori (58), Asha Mandhare (43), Shakuntala Hulawale (60), Baby Sanjay Dahibhate (45) and Suvarna Datta Dahibhate (45).

Over the last week of November last year, two major accidents involving multiple vehicles had been reported on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass of Mumbai-Bangalore highway, in which three persons were killed and eight persons were injured.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.