ACB nets PWD engineer for ‘taking Rs 2.5 lakh bribe’

A branch engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a road contractor.

The accused, Vilas Gopalrao Tambhale (57), was caught red handed by State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, police said.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shrihari Patil, the complainant in this case had got a government contract to build roads in Pune district.

After completing the work, the contractor approached the PWD officer, Tambhale, to clear his bills amounting to Rs 50 lakh. But Tambhale demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to clear the bills, police said. After negotiation, he agreed to clear the bills on accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

The contractor contacted the ACB, Pune office and filed a complaint against Tambhale. ACB sleuths laid a trap and caught Tambhale while he was accpeting bribe money, police said.

