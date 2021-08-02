ACB nets policeman for ‘accepting Rs 1.1 lakh bribe’

According to a press release, a trap was laid and Thombre was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh. (Representational)

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh.

The accused, Dadasaheb Namdev Thombre (50), is a police havaldar attached to the Baramati Taluka police station of the Pune Rural Police.

According to ACB, Thombre demanded Rs 1.8 lakh from a 28-year-old man for not naming him as an accused in a complaint regarding a body offence. Thombre also said no offence will be lodged against the person if the bribe money was paid, police said. But later, Thombre agreed to accept a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh, police said. The complainant then approached the ACB’s Pune office.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shrihari Patil of the ACB, a trap was laid and Thombre was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.1 lakh.