ACB nets PMC’s deputy engineer for ‘taking Rs 40,000 bribe’

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a deputy engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a building contractor.

The accused, Sudhir Vitthalrao Sonawane (51), is attached to the road department of the PMC as deputy engineer (class 2).

According to the press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shrihari Patil, the building contractor approached Sonawane to clear his bills towards repairs of the premises of a PMC-run school in 2018–2019.

But Sonawane demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the contractor, police said. After negotiations, Sonawane agreed to sanction the contractor’s bill on payment of Rs 40,000, police said.

The contractor then lodged a complaint at the ACB Pune office. After verification of the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and nabbed Sonawane red-handed while he was accepting the money at his office in PMC, police said.

An offence in this case was lodged at Shivajinagar police station.