ACB nets deputy, executive engineers of APMC for graft

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an executive engineer and deputy engineer at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The complainant in this case is a builder who renovated the toilets and water-proofed a slab at Udyog Bhavan inside the APMC premises in 2021.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by Shrihari Patil, Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of ACB, Pune, the complainant had approached the APMC for clearing the bills regarding the work done by him.

But the accused, including executive engineer Pramod Krushnarao Tupe and deputy engineer Arvind Damodar Phadtare of APMC, allegedly demanded 15 per cent of the bill amount as bribe from the builder.