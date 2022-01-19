ACB nabs revenue staffer for taking bribe

THE PUNE Unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a Talathi from Indapur taluka in Pune for demanding and accepting bribe for registration of relinquishment deeds.

The ACB has arrested Pravin Sukhdeo Bhagat (37), who is posted as Talathi for Saja Kurwali village in Indapur taluka.

Talathis are village-level revenue officers responsible for maintaining all the land records of the village.

The complainant in the case had approached Bhagat for the registration of relinquishment deeds, which are legal instruments through which one legal heir of a property relinquishes his or her right to another heir.

Officials said that Bhagat was demanding Rs 3,000 each for registration of six different relinquishment deeds. Meanwhile, the complainant approached the ACB.

The total bribe amount of Rs 18,000 was negotiated to Rs 12,000 with Rs 2,000 for each of the properties. A trap was laid in Baramati and Bhagat was arrested red-handed while accepting the bribe on Monday night.

An FIR was later registered at Baramati Town police station in this connection.