ACB books joint director of Town Planning dept, 3 family members over ‘unaccounted wealth of Rs 2.75 crore’

The first information report in this case has been lodged at the Alankar police station.

A senior officer of the Town Planning department, his wife, son and daughter have been booked by the Pune unit of Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly amassing unaccounted wealth to the tune of Rs 2.75 crore.

The ACB has identified the accused as Hanumant Jagannath Nazirkar (53), his wife Sangita (45), daughters Geetanjali (25) and son Bhaskar (22).

The first information report in this case has been lodged at the Alankar police station. Earlier, following an order issued in 2017 by a magistrate’s court in Pune, an offence of cheating and forgery was lodged against Nazirkar and others at the Dattawadi police station.

Nazirkar is currently posted at Amravati. He and his family members have eight properties in Pune city, Pune district and Satara, according to the ACB. The bureau is conducting searches at the residence and properties of the accused.

