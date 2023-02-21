ACB arrests FDA officer for ‘accepting bribe’

The city unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an officer of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for allegedly accepting bribe from a person who had sought permission to sell Lactose. The ACB has identified the accused as Saheb Eknathrao Desai, an Assistant Commissioner (food) at FDA, Pune.

In a statement, the ACB said the complainant had submitted an application at FDA for seeking permission to sell Lactose through his company. Desai allegedly demanded bribe from him for accepting the application and giving permission to sell Lactose. A complaint was lodged against Desai at the ACB, Pune office. The ACB officials verified the complaint on February 17. And on Monday, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested Desai while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

An FIR against Desai has been lodged at Chaturshringi police station. Inspector Bharat Salunkhe is investigating the case.