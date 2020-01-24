Academic Council approves rules for credit system, SPPU to declare first-year degree course results

Exams held in SPPU for various first-year degree courses were conducted in November last year. (File) Exams held in SPPU for various first-year degree courses were conducted in November last year. (File)

Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Thousands of first-year arts, science and commerce students studying in colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), who have been waiting for their exam results for the last three months, can finally heave a sigh of relief. The declaration of results, stuck due to lack of uniformity and understanding of the implementation of the choice-based credit system, is set to be released after a uniform code for marking was accepted at the academic council meeting of SPPU on Thursday.

Exams for various first-year degree courses were conducted in November last year. According to university rules, the results have to be declared within 45 days from conduct of examination. But nearly three months after the exams were conducted, and even after second-year forms have been distributed, the results have not been declared.

SPPU officials said the delay was due to confusion over implementation of the choice-based credit system. “It is the first year the credit-based system is being implemented and the respective board of studies for different subjects formed their own rules for the implementation. However, there were a lot of disparities since each BoS formed rules based on their interpretation. Hence, while first-year results are to be declared at college level, we asked them to send us the data so we could help. We called the deans of faculties and came up with a uniform method for implementation of the choice-based credit system, which was approved by the academic council,” said Arvind Shaligram, officiating controller of examinations, SPPU.

Vice-Chancellor Dr N R Karmalkar said the results should be declared within the next two to three days. “These were just teething problems since it is the first time the new system is being implemented,” he said.

The exams for the science faculty concluded on November 30, Computer Science on November 11, BBA on November 18, BCom on November 30, BCA on November 5 while BA exams concluded on November 25.

