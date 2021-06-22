ABVP activists arrested over protest at MIT WPU, university says settled issue being raked up

Student activists alleged that despite repeated requests from parents and students, the university has refused to refund the fees.

Nearly 20 activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were arrested on Tuesday after they held protests against the administration of MIT World Peace University, demanding the refund of international study tour fees to students.

The student activists said they have been receiving repeated complaints from MIT WPU students over the refusal of the management to refund the fees collected for international study tours, which haven’t been conducted. Students claim that of the total fees, Rs 50,000 is earmarked for international study tour, which wasn’t conducted during their four-year course and the university should now refund Rs 2 lakh to every student.

This isn’t the first time the ABVP has staged protests over this issue. The organisation had raised this issue two years ago, and the university management had promised to conduct the international study tour during the third or fourth year for students. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, international study tours couldn’t be conducted last year. Student activists alleged that despite repeated requests from parents and students, the university has refused to refund the fees.

Meanwhile, the MIT WPU administration issued a press statement over the issue.

“The issue was resolved with final year B-Tech students and is unnecessarily being raked up… none of the students participated in the protest. We gave students three options, to go for an international study tour in the next three years, or take up online courses at a reputed foreign university and, if neither options are acceptable, then take a refund. Meetings were held on May 31 and June 1 with parents and students, who filled the option forms, and the matter was settled 20 days ago,” said Prasad Khandekar, dean of engineering and technology, MIT World Peace University.