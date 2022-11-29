scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Abuses among 21 edits on Nadav Lapid’s Wiki page after remarks on The Kashmir Files

Wikipedia has blocked users from India from editing the biographical page for “disruptive editing”.

Israeli filmmaker and IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid speaks during the closing of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa. (PTI)

Online attacks against Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who termed Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files “propaganda” and called it “vulgar” at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), have now reached his Wikipedia page.

Users, who were apparently displeased by Lapid’s criticism of the film and the IFFI organisers for including it in the international competition section, misused the editing access provided by the online encyclopaedia to edit and vandalise the biographical article on the Israeli filmmaker.

An edited part of Nadav Lapid’s Wikipedia page. (screenshot)

As per information publicly available on Wikipedia, 21 edits were made to Lapid’s account since Monday evening from eight different IP addresses. The changes, all of which have been reverted by Wikipedia’s users and bots, included adding abusive words to his name, describing him as ‘left winger’, terming his criticism of the movie as “fake” or done for “five minutes of fame”.

This prompted Wikipedia to block users from India from editing the biographical page for “disruptive editing”.

Lapid’s criticism has drawn strong and polarising responses from India and Israel, some praising his courage to criticise the film which was openly promoted by the Indian establishment, that too at a government event, and others accusing him of disregarding the plight of Kashmiri Hindus.

Lapid headed a five-member international jury at IFFI which was tasked with judging the best film to award Golden Peacock from a selection of 15 international and Indian fiction feature films “representing the emerging trends in the aesthetics and politics of film as envisioned by masters and young voices alike”.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:50:03 pm
