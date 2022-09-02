scorecardresearch
Above normal rainfall across the country during Sept: IMD

Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall for September is forecast to be 109 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 168.9mm (1971-2020).

The main criteria for monsoon withdrawal from the extreme northwest India regions, include reduction in rainfall over five days, development of anti-cyclone system and drop in moisture levels.

MAJOR REGIONS across the country will receive normal to above normal rainfall in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to the forecast, the southwest monsoon is unlikely to start withdrawing anytime soon.

Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall for September is forecast to be 109 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 168.9mm (1971-2020).

Jammu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, north Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, north Kerala, south coastal Tamil Nadu, Tripura and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will receive normal to above normal rainfall this month, IMD said.

Rainfall activity will remain subdued over Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, south interior Karnataka, southern Andhra Pradesh, central and southern Kerala and Lakshadweep. “With the shifting of the monsoon trough to the south of its normal position after September 5, rainfall activity over the country will increase around September 9. There are chances of formation of more cyclonic circulations in Bay of Bengal during this month. As a result, we expect normal to above normal rainfall in September over most of the country,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD.

“Last week IMD indicated that monsoon withdrawal would commence during September 1-7, however, conditions don’t favour commencement of monsoon retreat as yet,” IMD said.

The main criteria for monsoon withdrawal from the extreme northwest India regions, include reduction in rainfall over five days, development of anti-cyclone system and drop in moisture levels.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:02:36 am
