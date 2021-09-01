‘Above normal’ rain during September, Central India’s rain deficit to reduce this month

India will receive above normal rainfall during the final month of this year’s monsoon season, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. He was speaking during the release of the Long Range Forecast for September.

Quantitatively, the all-India rainfall will remain over 110 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which for September is 170 mm.

Positively, the most rain-deficient states of Odisha, Gujarat and parts of west Madhya Pradesh could get some much needed respite as the Met department has said that rainfall during this month will improve with favourable conditions likely to develop.

“During September, neutral conditions of El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are expected to prevail. With another low pressure area likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal around September 6, rainfall over central India will improve. This region had remained highly deficient in August,” said Mohapatra.

With August ending with -24.1 per cent below normal rain, the overall seasonal rain this year will surely take a hit. The IMD officials updated their seasonal rainfall which is now expected to be around 96 per cent of the LPA, which is the lower value in the normal rainfall range of 96 to 104 per cent.

“With rainfall enhancement, the ongoing all-India deficiency of -9 per cent (as on August 31) will reduce during September. Considering the rainfall for this month, we expect that the June to September will end to be on the lower end of normal,” added Mohapatra.

During this month, northwest India will record below normal rain. IMD authorities have suggested the use of irrigation as and when required to support kharif crops. Below normal rain is expected for Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh along with Jammu and Kashmir.