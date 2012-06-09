Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Abortion pills: FDA to issue showcause notices to eight chemists in city

Abortion pills: FDA to issue showcause notices to eight chemists in city

The Food and Drug Administration plans to issue show cause notices to eight chemists in the Pune division for irregularities in sale of abortion pills.

Written by Express News Service | Published: June 9, 2012 12:39:45 am
Related News

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) plans to issue show cause notices to eight chemists in the Pune division for irregularities in sale of abortion pills. FDA Joint Commissioner,BR Masaal said on Friday that inspections were carried out at 21 locations including three in the city.

In Beed district,FDA Assistant Commissioner V Paunikar said that an FIR had been lodged against Payal medical general stores at Beed district as part of their ongoing drive against irregular sale of abortion pills.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now