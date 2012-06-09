Abortion pills: FDA to issue showcause notices to eight chemists in city

The Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) plans to issue show cause notices to eight chemists in the Pune division for irregularities in sale of abortion pills. FDA Joint Commissioner,BR Masaal said on Friday that inspections were carried out at 21 locations including three in the city.

In Beed district,FDA Assistant Commissioner V Paunikar said that an FIR had been lodged against Payal medical general stores at Beed district as part of their ongoing drive against irregular sale of abortion pills.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App