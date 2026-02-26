Abhishek Barne set to become PCMC standing committee chairman

“The matter once again reached the doorstep of Fadnavis. The MLAs sent a message to Fadnavis stating that if the names suggested by them were not given importance, it would send a wrong signal to the grassroots workers,” party sources said.

Corporator Abhishek Barne is all set to become the standing committee chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The standing committee chairman’s election will be held on Saturday.

“We had finalised two names. Out of which our state leadership has approved the name of Abhishek Barne,” said Shatrughan Kate, president of Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of BJP. The party enjoys majority of 84 in a House of 128 corporators and therefore the election of chairman is considered a forgone conclusion.

However, Barne’s selection has brought the rift within BJP to the fore.

Only two names, Sandeep Kaspate and Abhishek Barne, were in the final race. While seven members of the party’s core committee in Pimpri Chinchwad had finalised and approved Kaspate’s name, that recommendation was overruled by the state leadership, BJP sources said.