Abhinav Deshmukh takes charge as SP of Pune Rural Police

IPS officer Abhinav Deshmukh took charge as the new superintendent of Pune Rural Police on Monday.

In his first press conference as SP of Pune Rural Police, Deshmukh said his immediate priorities are to handle the Covid-19 situation, along with tackling organised crimes and crimes against women in his jurisdiction.

Deshmukh said he will review the law and order situation in the district and come up with an action plan.

A 2009-batch IPS officer, Deshmukh has earlier worked in Satara, Gadchiroli and Kolhapur. He was the SP of Gadchiroli District Police when police had killed 40 Maoists in an operation in April 2018.

