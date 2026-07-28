CJP protest over, now marriage: A mother’s plan for Abhijeet Dipke

Even as their son has emerged as the face of a national youth movement, the parents of Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), are being swamped with marriage proposals for him. While his mother hopes to see him married by December or January, the family has left the final decision on the date and month to the 30-year-old activist.

“We were receiving marriage proposals for Abhijeet even before the CJP protest against NEET paper leak started, and they continue to come in,” his mother Anita Dipke told The Indian Express.

She recalled discussing the topic with Abhijeet over the phone while he was in Boston. “He didn’t say much about it; he just smiled. As parents, we have been pursuing him to get married, but when he returns home in a few days, we will bring up the subject again and let him take the final call,” she added.