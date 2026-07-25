‘He was slapped, vilified’: Abhijeet Dipke’s parents celebrate big moment

'He will never go into politics': Abhijeet Dipke's parents celebrate CJP win

Written by: Dipanita Nath
5 min readJul 25, 2026 04:23 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke met his parents during a visit home in June. (Express Photo)Abhijeet Dipke met his parents during a visit home in June. (Express Photo)
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For the first time since June 6, Bhagwan Shankar Dipke and Anita Dipke feel a sense of relief. “This is very good. For two-and-a-half months, the students have been fighting for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. This is victory,” said Anita, as news of Pradhan resigning as the Union Education Minister spread across the country.

Bhagwan Shankar and Anita, who live in Aurangabad, now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, are the parents of Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) who went on to lead one of India’s biggest student protests. “Abhijeet has fought patiently. He was slapped and vilified. He has achieved so much at such a young age,” added Anita.


On Saturday morning, Bhagwan Shankar, who retired as a civil engineer at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), went to a temple in the nearby Pandharpur village and prayed for the country.

Anita managed to talk to her son over a video call on Friday. Abhijeet told her, “Mummy, thoda viral ho gaya”. She says that, initially, she “did not approve of what Abhijeet was doing”. “Then, I saw that he was fighting for students,” she says. His father adds, “Abhijeet will never go into politics.”

Also Read | The rise and fall of Dharmendra Pradhan: BJP’s trusted organiser undone by NEET leak

Bhagwan Shankar says nobody in their family has been in politics: “Not even a sarpanch.” He adds that Abhijeet asked them not to come to Delhi as the protests grew. “We were hearing of protests all around us. I had never thought Abhijeet’s name would spread so far. My biggest dream for him was the civil services. I used to tell him that, if he cracked the UPSC exam, he would have a secure career.”

Abhijeet visited home a month back, after attending a CJP event in Nagpur.

His parents suffer from blood pressure problems, among other issues, and are worried about Abhijeet. “We wanted Pradhan to resign immediately. Else, we, too, had decided to go on a fast,” says Bhagwan Shankar. A police team is stationed outside their house. “They tell us not to go to protests, so we are just sitting at home,” says Anita.

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At the Dipke household, education is of paramount importance. Abhijeet, who has an elder sister, was expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an engineer. He was a quiet, studious boy and did not give his parents reasons to worry. His father mentions Abhijeet’s passion for cricket. “I had to stop his cricket. With so many cricketers around us in our country, what future did a middle-class boy have?” says Bhagwan Shankar.

Abhijeet completed his schooling at Saraswati Bhuvan College in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and then enrolled at Sinhagad Institute in Pune for a degree in engineering. This was a leap for the family. “Hamara ristedar vagairah, koi bhi nahin Pune mein. Sirf padhai ke liye usko bheja tha Pune mein. (We have no relatives in Pune. It was only for his education that we sent him to Pune),” says Bhagwan Shankar.

Also Read | How Delhi’s Jantar Mantar found out about Pradhan’s resignation, and reacted

But Abhijeet’s heart was not in engineering. “He wanted to study journalism. Being a civil engineer, I had knowledge of medical and engineering courses and colleges, but journalism was an entirely unknown territory,” says Bhagwan Shankar. Abhijeet enrolled at Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth in Pune to study journalism and graduated in 2021, while simultaneously working for the Aam Aadmi Party’s social media platforms.

“When he told me that he wanted to pursue further studies in Public Relations, I was close to retirement. I took an education loan and Abhijeet left to complete his post-graduation in Public Relations at Boston University’s College of Communication,” says Bhagwan Shankar, adding, “I am still paying off his education loan.”

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Abhijeet completed his studies at Boston University in May this year, around the time Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the “cockroach” remark. In response to this remark, which the Chief Justice later clarified, Abhijeet launched a satirical platform named Cockroach Janta Party. What followed was a social media storm. Eventually, the movement shifted from the Internet to the streets and tens of thousands of students in Delhi and other parts of the country demanded Pradhan’s resignation over the leaks of question papers of competitive exams such as NEET-UG.

Looking back on the events over the past couple of months that catapulted Abhijeet into the limelight, Bhagwan Shankar says, “I had never imagined he would become so big.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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