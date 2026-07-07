‘Retire in an ashram’: Cockroach Janata Party chief takes jibe at Anna Hazare

Cockroach Janta Party founder-president Abhijeet Dipke (right), who is in Maharashtra, was asked if he planned to meet social activist Anna Hazare, who has extended support to the party's movement.

Cockroach Janta Party founder-president Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday took a jibe at social activist Anna Hazare, saying that “those whose time has passed” should retire from socio-political life and rest in an ashram.

“Those whose time has passed should not make any decisions regarding the future of students and youth. They should now retire from socio-political life and go stay in an ashram,” Dipke said, speaking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Dipke’s remark came when he was asked if he planned to meet Hazare, who has extended support to the Cockroach Janta Party movement. Dipke said he would not meet Hazare or anyone else.