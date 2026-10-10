Abhijeet Dipke’s parents slam government, ‘honest youths being put behind bars’

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Even as the Delhi police on Saturday detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, his family slammed the Centre for putting “youths who are fighting honestly for the country and democracy” behind bars.
“No action is taken against wrongdoers roaming free; however, youths who are fighting honestly for the country and democracy are being put behind bars,” said Anita Dipke soon after her son was detained by Delhi police.
Anita accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of youth who are peacefully raising their voices against it.
She said today the country presents a picture where democracy and citizens’ fundamental rights are in danger. “Before he left for Delhi, I had a phone conversation with Abhijeet, during which he expressed the possibility that he could be arrested,” she said.
“My son is not fighting for his own selfish interests, but for the common people of the country. Against this injustice, Ambedkarite organisations and conscious citizens will surely take to the streets and raise their voice,” she said.
His father, Bhagwan Dipke, also slammed the government. “My son has been continuously working for the welfare of society and the country. Seeing such a youth being detained from a plane like a criminal causes intense pain in my heart. In a democracy, everyone has the Constitutional right to express their opinion and register opposition in a peaceful manner. Suppressing the voice of opponents with guns and police intimidation in this manner is wrong. Against this oppression, all progressive and Ambedkarite organisations should come forward and stand firmly,” he said.
On a day Abhijeet was detained, his grandmother passed away in Hingoli. Savitribai Dipke passed away at her native village Santuk Pimpri. She was 75. Abhijeet’s parents left Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for Hingoli early morning. The final rites will be performed on Sunday morning.