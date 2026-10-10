Abhijeet Dipke’s parents slam government, ‘honest youths being put behind bars’

While Abhijeet Dipke's (left) mother Anita (left) accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of youth, his father Bhagwan (right) said his son has been continuously working for the welfare of society and the country. (Express photo)

Even as the Delhi police on Saturday detained CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, his family slammed the Centre for putting “youths who are fighting honestly for the country and democracy” behind bars.

“No action is taken against wrongdoers roaming free; however, youths who are fighting honestly for the country and democracy are being put behind bars,” said Anita Dipke soon after her son was detained by Delhi police.

Anita accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of youth who are peacefully raising their voices against it.

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She said today the country presents a picture where democracy and citizens’ fundamental rights are in danger. “Before he left for Delhi, I had a phone conversation with Abhijeet, during which he expressed the possibility that he could be arrested,” she said.