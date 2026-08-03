‘Will emperor show his degree?’ Abhijeet Dipke on foreign education row

Dipke also challenged the government to conduct any investigation it wants against him, saying he is ready to face any probe. (File Photo)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Monday he was ready to make public documents related to his degree and education loan, and challenged BJP leaders to disclose their academic qualifications as well.

Dipke claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party worker sought details of his educational qualifications through a Right to Information (RTI) application. “I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter. Will the emperor show his degree?” Dipke said in a post on X.

“Hello everyone, I just saw that a BJP worker has filed an RTI on me and he wants to know how I completed my education. So I want to ask him, will your leader show their degree? I am ready to show my scholarship letter and education loan letter. Will your leader show their real degree?” he asked while speaking in Hindi in a video in the post.