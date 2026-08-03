‘Will emperor show his degree?’ Abhijeet Dipke on foreign education row

Dipke claimed that a BJP worker sought details of his educational qualifications through a Right to Information (RTI) application.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 3, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke, Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, RTI on Dipke degree, BJP degree row, CJP protest, NEET protest leader, Jantar Mantar protest, CJP founder, Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, political movement, Maharashtra news, Indian Express newsDipke also challenged the government to conduct any investigation it wants against him, saying he is ready to face any probe. (File Photo)
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said Monday he was ready to make public documents related to his degree and education loan, and challenged BJP leaders to disclose their academic qualifications as well.

Dipke claimed that a Bharatiya Janata Party worker sought details of his educational qualifications through a Right to Information (RTI) application. “I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter. Will the emperor show his degree?” Dipke said in a post on X.

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“Hello everyone, I just saw that a BJP worker has filed an RTI on me and he wants to know how I completed my education. So I want to ask him, will your leader show their degree? I am ready to show my scholarship letter and education loan letter. Will your leader show their real degree?” he asked while speaking in Hindi in a video in the post.

Dipke, 30, was pursuing a course in public relations in Boston before returning to India in June to spearhead CJP, launched in response to a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant about those who “attack the system”.

‘ED, CBI and other agencies’

Challenging the government to conduct any investigation it wants against him, Dipke said he is ready to face any probe.

“Whenever anyone raises a voice against this government, it sends ED, CBI and other agencies to harass him. If the Prime Minister sends ED to me, he should also send along a copy of his degree certificate. Then I will make my education loan, scholarship details and degree certificate public,” he told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Also Read | PM should become an influencer, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke as he returns home

After launching CJP, Dipke began his agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on June 6, demanding then-Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET. What began as a hunger strike gradually evolved into a nationwide movement that lasted nearly two months.

Dipke returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after Pradhan resigned following the CJP-led march to Parliament in New Delhi.

‘People’s faith in politics is fading away’

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Asked whether he intends to form a political party, Dipke said the media is “more eager for us to form a political party”.

“Given the number of political parties there are in this country, I think you, too, are disappointed with them. We want to keep this purely as a social movement. Looking at the current political situation in the country, what is the point of creating yet another political party?”

Also Read | At Dipke home, mother marks ‘victory’, father says he will never join politics

“People’s faith in politics is fading away. In the morning, people vote for one party, and by the evening, a government of another party is formed. In the morning, someone becomes an MLA or MP, and by evening, they have switched to a different party.”

Dipke also said he has spoken to the students in Jharkhand, where hundreds of youngsters have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in recently held competitive government exams.

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“I have told that the Cockroach Janata Party will extend support to them, but they should not backtrack till their demands are met.”

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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