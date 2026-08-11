CJP to inspect rural schools for basic amenities on Aug 15 ‘social audit’

Days after announcing a Kya Bolti Public campaign starting next month, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday announced a “social audit” of government schools in rural India, urging people to inspect the schools for basic amenities on August 15.

”As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day, a nationwide campaign led by CJP is being launched to draw attention to the severe neglect of educational facilities in rural areas. This campaign calls upon citizens, parents, and village leaders to unite and demand fully-equipped government schools with all necessary amenities for the children of farmers and labourers,” Dipke said in a press release.

Dipke said that since Independence, cities had developed and major national projects—such as the new Parliament building and the prime minister’s residence—had been completed. “However, the development of rural schools has been largely neglected. To this day, millions of children in rural areas have to walk miles to reach schools that lack basic facilities such as electricity, clean drinking water, and toilets. Young girls bear the brunt of this problem,” he said.

”Are the children in our villages not a part of the country’s future? Do we not consider them a part of our nation? Every citizen’s child in India deserves a bright future because quality education is their fundamental right. This August 15, our entire focus must be on ensuring that every government school functions effectively,” the statement added.

The campaign will kick off at Hingoli in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, where Dipke will meet the sarpanch and urge him to ensure that all necessary facilities are available in the village government school.

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The CJP urged sarpanches across the country to participate in this campaign. To appreciate those doing commendable work, “before” and “after” photos of school improvements will be shared on social media platforms, the statement said, adding that this would be an honour to sarpanches who transform the schools in their villages.

Checklist for ‘social audit’

As part of the “social audit”, Dipke urged parents to visit their children’s government schools and inspect the following essential facilities:

* Regular power supply

* Safe and clean drinking water

* Separate, functional toilets for boys and girls

* Clean and nutritious mid-day meals

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If these basic amenities are unavailable, citizens are encouraged to record videos as evidence of these shortcomings. To make this inspection straightforward and uniform, the CJP said a form would be made available via a link on social media. People can print the form and fill out details of facilities that are present or missing in schools, the CJP said.

Emphasising the main objective of the movement, Dipke said, “If we come together, take action, and stay organised, we can transform all government schools in our villages into wonderful spaces for our children’s futures. The real India lives in villages, and it is time for that reality to be reflected in our schools as well.”