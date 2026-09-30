‘No calls please.’ At the Dipke home, a quiet birthday for the CJP founder’s parents as he prepares for next protest

The CJP, led by Abhijeet Dipke, has called for a Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2. (File photo)

On his birthday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke put up a rather “unbirthday-like” Instagram post: “No calls please.” His parents, Anita Dipke and Bhagwan Shankar Dipke, were among those who obeyed.

“Every year, even when he was studying in Delhi, he used to come home for his birthday. We would cut cake, gift him new clothes, celebrate with his friends and go out to eat. Chicken biryani is his favourite,” says Bhagwan Shankar.

The family lives in Aurangabad, now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. For the last two years, Abhijeet was in the US, where he was studying at Boston University. This year, his parents wanted him home again.