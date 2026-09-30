‘No calls please.’ At the Dipke home, a quiet birthday for the CJP founder’s parents as he prepares for next protest

The family lives in Aurangabad, now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. For the last two years, Abhijeet was in the US, where he was studying at Boston University. This year, his parents wanted him home again.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 30, 2026 03:17 PM IST
abhijeet dipke birthdayThe CJP, led by Abhijeet Dipke, has called for a Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2. (File photo)
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On his birthday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke put up a rather “unbirthday-like” Instagram post: “No calls please.” His parents, Anita Dipke and Bhagwan Shankar Dipke, were among those who obeyed.

“Every year, even when he was studying in Delhi, he used to come home for his birthday. We would cut cake, gift him new clothes, celebrate with his friends and go out to eat. Chicken biryani is his favourite,” says Bhagwan Shankar.

The family lives in Aurangabad, now called Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. For the last two years, Abhijeet was in the US, where he was studying at Boston University. This year, his parents wanted him home again.

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But the 31-year-old, who is in Delhi, has other things happening. The CJP has called for a Jail Bharo Andolan at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on October 2. “We asked him to come home. He said that it was not possible,” says Bhagwan Shankar.

 

In their ancestral village Santuk Pimpri, in Hingoli district, a blood donation camp was organised by village youths on the occasion. “When Abhijeet comes home, more than 100 people visit every day. Mostly women, college students and social workers from all over Maharashtra. The house is so quiet now,” says Bhagwan Shankar.

On Tuesday, CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka posted a heartfelt message for Dipke. “You lifted this country (and me) up just when we were starting to lose hope. To all the great things and great moments that await us! Love you so much mere bhai!”

Before leaving for Delhi a few days ago, Abhijeet had told his mother, “Tension nahin lena Mummy. Main abhi tumhara baccha kam, desh ka zyada hoon. (Don’t be tense mummy. I am not so much your child as the country’s now).”

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Living with a youth leader

Bhagwan Shankar, Abhijeet’s father, is a retired civil engineer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. As Abhijeet became the face of youth discontent in the country, his family has made subtle adjustments.

“He has refused to get married for two-three years. He is doing India’s work. We have stopped saying anything,” says Anita. When he is home, Abhijeet takes his father’s car and drives off into the village to survey schools. “The CJP is highlighting the condition of rural schools. Nobody used to pay attention to schools in the interiors of villages. These have started improving since the CJP took up the cause,” says Anita.

Bhagwan Shankar is the one paying off Abhijeet’s education loan from his pension. “Bahut amount baki hai,” he says. Abhijeet has told his family that he won’t get a job at present. He is raising the issues of common people and fighting for them. “He will not join politics. Sirf samaj seva karne ka (He will only serve society),” says Bhagwan Shankar.

Abhijeet’s mother adds that she is nervous about violence during protests. “But, Abhijeet is also getting a lot of support and this makes us happy,” says Bhagwan.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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