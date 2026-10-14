‘Declare official Emergency if you have courage’: Dipke challenges PM

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke condemned the arrest of his fellow leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das for unfurling the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Abhijeet Dipke Narendra Modi Emergency CJP protestAbhijeet Dipke challenged PM Modi to officially declare Emergency (File photos).
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Hours after a special court in Delhi remanded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to five days of judicial custody, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, challenging him to officially declare an Emergency rather than hiding behind “cowardly tactics”.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur before departing for New Delhi to continue the agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, Dipke said, “I want to tell the Central government that if an Emergency has to be imposed in the country, make it official. Why this unofficial Emergency?”

“If the Prime Minister is so determined to crush dissent, he should show the courage to officially impose Emergency instead of hiding behind cowardly tactics.”

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Questioning the action against his fellow leaders, Dipke asked whether displaying patriotism had become an offence under the current regime.

“Today, Das and Ranka have been sent to judicial custody. What crime have they committed? Their crime was going to Jantar Mantar and unfurling the tricolour. Has unfurling the tricolour during Narendra Modi’s tenure become a sin?”

“The action taken against them is completely illegal. They have not even been allowed to contact their lawyers,” alleged Dipke, who had earlier returned from Delhi to his native Hingoli in Maharashtra following his grandmother’s death.

The Delhi Police detained Ranka and Das, along with other party volunteers, Tuesday morning after they entered the Jantar Mantar protest site, a day after it was declared no longer a designated protest site.

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Targeting the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court, Dipke said, “Currently, a major spell of vote deletions is underway in the country. Whether in Bengal or elsewhere, when voters’ names were removed, what were the constitutional bodies and the Supreme Court doing? Did the Supreme Court ask the Central government: ‘Don’t contest this time, contest next time’?”

Stand on political alliances

Clarifying the CJP’s political stance, Dipke reiterated that it remains unaligned, despite backing from several leaders.

“Cockroach Janta Party is completely independent and is not affiliated with any political party. However, it is necessary to speak out against whatever is happening in the country. We have received support from Uddhav Thackeray [Shiv Sena (UBT)] and Raj Thackeray (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena),” Dipke said.

When asked about the ongoing Opposition protests, Dipke said that the INDIA bloc and its alliance partners are fighting together to protect democracy and the Constitution.

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On his personal safety, Dipke dismissed security concerns, saying he needs no protection and that authorities are free to arrest him without hesitation if they wish.

About his commitment to constitutional principles, Dipke said, “Our country runs on the Constitution and the thoughts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. No matter how much the Central government tries to impose the RSS ideology, this country will always run on Babasaheb’s thoughts,” he said.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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