‘Declare official Emergency if you have courage’: Dipke challenges PM

Hours after a special court in Delhi remanded Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das to five days of judicial custody, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, challenging him to officially declare an Emergency rather than hiding behind “cowardly tactics”.

Addressing reporters in Nagpur before departing for New Delhi to continue the agitation demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, Dipke said, “I want to tell the Central government that if an Emergency has to be imposed in the country, make it official. Why this unofficial Emergency?”

“If the Prime Minister is so determined to crush dissent, he should show the courage to officially impose Emergency instead of hiding behind cowardly tactics.”