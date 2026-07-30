CJP founder Abhijit Dipke alleges threat from BJP, party denies

Alleging threats from BJP leaders, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday said he was told to either join the BJP or risk being shot dead.

“I have received many offers from them (BJP). But I will not join the BJP. If I had wanted to join the BJP, I would have gone earlier,” Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he returned home on Wednesday.

If fighting for democracy, education and our future corrupts sanskar, then yes, we are doing it. pic.twitter.com/g6NHUmHKZE — Cockroach Janta Party – CJP (@Cockroachisback) July 30, 2026

“I received threats saying that it would be better if I join the BJP, otherwise call off the protest. Otherwise, we will beat you up and shoot you. This is the BJP’s language of love. This is the very language of love of the Sangh and the BJP — either you come, or we will do something to you,” he added.

Dipke said even his family was threatened. “This is their love. They said we will also deal with your mother and father. We will visit your home and take care of it.”

Dipke said, “I told them What are you going to do to me? You are (threatening) a 30-year-old youth — I am of the age of Narendra Modi’s grandson. I might be of the age of Amit Shah’s grandson. You threaten boys of your grandson’s age; you should be ashamed of yourselves. I mean, what are you doing?”

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye rejected Abhijeet Dipke’s allegations. “It is completely false that he was threatened to join the BJP. He conducted a protest, which he did from his perspective. The protest got a face. This does not mean anyone gets the right to blurt out whatever they want. When someone leads a protest, their responsibility increases accordingly.”

Upadhaye added, “No one has to be threatened to join the BJP. No such things have to be done. Furthermore, it is not even true that someone from the BJP gave an offer. Even if someone said so, they should have clarified it properly. But if he is criticizing the BJP by taking advantage of getting a face, publicity, and fame, the public will not accept that either.”