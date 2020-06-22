Abba Bagul appointed as Congress leader in PMC

The decision was conveyed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. The decision was conveyed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad.

With less than two years left remaining for the civic polls, Congress has decided to replace its leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and appoint party corporator Ulhas alias Abba Bagul in place of Arvind Shinde. Bagul is serving his sixth term in the PMC, and has around 28 years of experience as a corporator.

The decision was conveyed by Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) to Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad. “Bagul has been selected to represent the Congress party as a leader in the PMC, as per instructions of state unit Chief Balasaheb Thorat,” said Ganesh Patil, secretary of MPCC, in a letter to the PMC Mayor and Municipal Commissioner.

Bagul is the senior-most corporator of Congress in the PMC. He has been the deputy mayor as well as the leader of opposition in the civic body in the past. Bagul had sought party candidature for the state assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections in the past.

The talk of change in the responsibility of party leader in the PMC, as well as city Congress chief, has been making rounds for the last few months. However, the Congress preferred to give the responsibility of party leader in PMC to an experienced leader.

The Congress, once the dominating political party in the PMC, was in power for decades before being kept away by the NCP in 2007. It is now the third largest party in the PMC, with the BJP ruling the civic body. The second-largest party, the NCP, holds the post of leader of opposition.

