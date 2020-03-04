Abandoned vehicles cluttering Pune roads: State govt asks civic bodies to remove them

The municipal corporations should raise awareness about the drives and its importance for security reasons (File) The municipal corporations should raise awareness about the drives and its importance for security reasons (File)

The Maharashtra government has directed all urban local bodies in the state, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), to undertake a month-long drive to clear public roads of abandoned vehicles. In a government resolution (GR), the state government has urged municipal commissioners to take control of the drive and appoint a dedicated officer of the rank of deputy municipal commissioner to implement it.

“Municipal corporations have been directed to undertake a special one-month drive to remove abandoned vehicles from the street. The action should be taken in coordination with local police and traffic departments,” read the GR.

Civic bodies can take action against abandoned vehicles which obstruct traffic flow and create security issues on public roads. Most civic bodies in the state face this issue, so it is necessary to take time-bound action through the special drive, pointed out the GR.

The drive has to start with a ward-wise, three-day survey to list the abandoned vehicles on city roads, followed by pasting notices on these vehicles, urging owners to shift them within the next seven days. The civic bodies will also have to identify the sites where the abandoned vehicles will be shifted after being removed from public roads. “The action of shifting vehicles from civic roads should be taken as soon as the notice period is over. The local police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) should be informed about the action,” it said.

The municipal corporations should raise awareness about the drives and its importance for security reasons, stated the GR. However, a PMC officer said the civic body had tried carrying out similar drives earlier, but was unable to identify a vacant plot to shift the abandoned vehicles. “Now, as per the direction of the state government, the PMC will once again try shifting abandoned vehicles and freeing up city roads,” he said.

